WhatsApp Upcoming Features: From Advanced Privacy To Enhanced Photo Sharing, Here's What's In Store

Facebook (now Meta)-owned WhatsApp has introduced a host of new features this year. Now, the company has more features coming for both Android and iOS users, with many of them already testing on the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS devices. From adding an option to pause and resume voice recordings to loading new custom privacy options, WhatsApp has brought numerous upgrades to the app.

According to WaBetaInfo, the features will currently be available to certain beta users and a wider stable version rollout may come into the picture at a later stage. The messaging app is reportedly working on bringing an option to send HD photos without comprising the quality. Here’s a list of features that may soon make a debut on the WhatsApp application.

HD features

WhatsApp finally looks in the mood to address the elephant in the room. For long users have been demanding better options to share photos. The current photo-sharing option degrades the quality of the photo being shared. But with the introduction of WhatsApp HD Photos, users will now be able to share photos in the original quality.

More Privacy

WhatsApp is also bringing a new privacy option that will allow users to select the contact who can’t see their display picture. With the “My Contact except" option, WhatsApp is giving its users more control over privacy. This option may also come for Last Seen and About Status features.

Unknown Business Account

WhatsApp has rolled out an Unknown Business Accounts option which will let users know when an unknown business account contacts them. While this option was already present on the app, its placement has been changed to offer a better experience and understanding of whom you are chatting with. The option will reportedly be available only for the Android users currently.

Pause and Resume Voice Recording

Upcoming WhatsApp features will also give users an option to pause their voice recording in the middle and resume it later. The feature would come very handy in situations when you aren’t able to record the message in one go.

Delete Button Option.

WhatsApp is also said to be mulling over extending the time limit for deleting messages. The company is looking to extend the time limit before you can “Delete for Everyone" and may even keep the window open for an indefinite period.

