WhatsApp Upcoming Features: New Shortcuts, Voice Status Updates, Search Messages By Date & More

WhatsApp Upcoming Features: The Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on multiple new features to provide a better user experience on its platform. The popular instant messaging application will soon roll out new shortcuts for group admins, voice status updates, the ability to search messages by date, and drag and drop images, videos, and documents from other apps.

Here are some of the expected features that WhatsApp can launch soon:

- The Meta-owned messaging application is reportedly introducing some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant. The new shortcuts simplify some interactions with group members, reports WABetaInfo.

- WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to search messages by date, and drag and drop images, videos, and documents from other apps.

- WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates. This feature will release for all users in the coming months.

- WhatsApp has also released its latest ‘Block Shortcut’ Feature for some beta testers. This new feature gives the ability to quickly block contacts within the chat list and notifications. This feature is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

- The instant messaging application is also working on a feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality. The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also made a native beta application for macOS which is now available for download. Users can install the native application by downloading the dmg file from the official website.

After downloading the application, users have to link the account on their Android or iOS device to WhatsApp for macOS by scanning the QR code. The application has been modified to fully utilise Mac’s hardware, resulting in a quicker and more effective user experience.

