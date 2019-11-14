WhatsApp Update Brings New Look to Camera Icon, Dark Mode Still Not in Sight

WhatsApp is reportedly getting a new update on Android bringing a few changes to UI. Notably, the new update is available for beta users only, but should eventually roll out for the stable version of the app. There is a new icon for the camera now as well as chats and WhatsApp Status. The update also fixes a bug that caused the app to crash when a voice message was played. Sadly there is still no word as to when dark mode will officially arrive for all users..

WABetaInfo has shared how the new camera icon looks and honestly it isn’t very different from the previous version. It seems like a viewfinder has been added to the regular one for chats and WhatsApp Status. The icon sits over a large background in a green shade. We can also expect a new camera icon look once dark mode rolls out. As mentioned earlier, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.328 still doesn’t offer dark mode.

A couple of days back, the good folks over at WABetaInfo have suggested in a new tweet that the WhatsApp Dark Mode for both Android and iOS is now ready. “For both platforms (iOS and Android) there is not a release date available. I understand that you are no longer patient, because you see that other apps got the Dark Theme quickly.. but really it seems that we're closer to get the Dark Theme in WhatsApp,” said WABetaInfo in a tweet.

A new dark wallpaper was spotted in an Android beta version of WhatsApp, which is expected to be a part of the entire Dark Mode theme package. The WhatsApp beta 2.19.327 for Android introduced the darker wallpaper, soon after a previous beta showed off a new teal wallpaper.

