WhatsApp Update for Android Beta Brings Voice Message Playback Speed Control: How it Works

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow users to change the playback speed of voice notes. Although a similar feature was spotted last month, the option was only under development. According to WhatsApp updates tracker, WABetaInfo, the beta channel for Android, has added three playback speed options - 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Notably, there is still no option for a slower playback speed for voice messages. The availability details for stable channels remain unclear, though, given the latest development, the Facebook-owned platform may rollout playback speed in the coming months.

The report notes that voice notes on WhatsApp will continue to play at normal speed by default, and users will need to set the option manually. The voice note bubble is now getting a new icon that consists of the three playback speed options. Although the feature does not bring a substantial change, many WhatsApp users would still be happy to have additional options. Playback speeds have existed on several video platforms like YouTube, Dailymotion, and more, for years.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Changing How You Listen to Voice Notes; Web Client to Work Without Smartphone

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has introduced a new sticker pack called ‘Vaccines for All‘ as a part of the company’s efforts towards spreading awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine. The new sticker pack from WhatsApp was developed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The platform has also partnered with more than 150 national, state, and local governments, as well as organisations including the UNICEF to offer verified COVID-19-related information. The COVID-19 helplines created on WhatsApp have also started offering vaccine information and registration. The new Vaccine for All sticker pack brings 23 distinct stickers to WhatsApp, designed in partnership with the WHO. It is available for download on both Android and iOS and is aimed at letting people “express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccines offer."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here