WhatsApp Update: iPhone Users May Soon Be Able To Share Documents Up To 2GB In Size

After releasing four new features recently, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a presentation sheet to announce the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size. This feature is planned to be released in a future update of the iOS app.

“WhatsApp wants to announce that the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size is available, making it easier to share large documents," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported

“This feature is not new as WhatsApp has already released it last year along with the ability to add up to 512 people to groups. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.76 update, we discovered that a similar feature is planned to be released in a future update of the iOS app," it said.

According to the report, it will be possible to share documents up to 2GB in size, and a Wi-Fi connection is recommended in order to share those large documents quickly.

In addition, when you share larger files or documents on WhatsApp using a mobile data connection, the amount of data consumed can quickly add up so we suggest using a Wi-Fi connection to avoid similar situations and save mobile data. The presentation sheet that announces the ability to share larger documents is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced four new features - document caption, longer group subjects, and descriptions, the ability to share up to 100 media, and avatars. These features have been made available for all users that install the latest version of WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store.

In order to offer to users a better experience, WhatsApp has just released a new changelog on the Play Store by mentioning new features that are finally available for everyone that installs the latest update of WhatsApp.

