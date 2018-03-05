English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Update: Locked, Preview Voice Recordings Rollout Expected For Android Devices
WhatsApp is expected to roll out two new features for the voice recordings on the chat platform.
WhatsApp is expected to roll out two new feature for the voice recordings on the chat platform. (Photo for representation/ AFP Relaxnews)
Facebook-owned WhatsApp appears to be working on a new update for the chat platform. As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp might soon rollout a ‘Locked Recording’ feature in its next update. As the name suggests, the feature will let users lock on an ongoing voice recording so as to avoid having to long press the record icon.
As per the report, WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on Android beta versions 2.18.70 and 2.18.71. The same feature was made available to the iOS users through an update last year but is yet to debut on Android devices. It is expected that the feature will be rolled out for the Android users in an update by the end of March. Through the feature, WhatsApp users on Android will be able to record voice memos by locking the voice recording icon next to the chat text box, instead of having to press it for the entire duration of the recording.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
In addition to the Locked Recordings feature, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a ‘Preview Recordings’ feature for its Android users. Through this feature, users will be able to preview their voice recordings before sending them across to anyone through the WhatsApp chat. There is no confirmation on the exact date of rollout of this feature though.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
As per the report, WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on Android beta versions 2.18.70 and 2.18.71. The same feature was made available to the iOS users through an update last year but is yet to debut on Android devices. It is expected that the feature will be rolled out for the Android users in an update by the end of March. Through the feature, WhatsApp users on Android will be able to record voice memos by locking the voice recording icon next to the chat text box, instead of having to press it for the entire duration of the recording.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
In addition to the Locked Recordings feature, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a ‘Preview Recordings’ feature for its Android users. Through this feature, users will be able to preview their voice recordings before sending them across to anyone through the WhatsApp chat. There is no confirmation on the exact date of rollout of this feature though.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water Triumphs; Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand Win Top Acting Honours
- NBA Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Dear Basketball
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Unseen Image Gallery – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Rival
- Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C Launch Expected on March 7: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Oscars 2018: Allison Janney Beats Octavia Spencer, Mary J Blige to Win Best Supporting Actress