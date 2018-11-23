English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
Whatsapp now working on the feature of accessing the videos directly from your app with Directly Notifications.
WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications (Image for representation)
WhatsApp has been adding many new features to what is arguably the very popular instant messaging app for smartphones, and is still constantly trying to improve the chat experience for its users. According to reports, Whatsapp now working on the feature of accessing the videos directly from the notifications. With this feature, users will not need to open an app to view the videos on the Whatsapp app and they will be able to play videos directly from the notifications. Currently, notifications only come up on the screen with the name of the person and a short preview of the top of their message.
“WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to view videos directly in the push notification for any iOS beta user having the 2.18.102.5 version installed! It will be available soon for App Store users," WABetaInfo tweeted.
This new feature allows users to get a preview of the videos sent to them by others in push notifications, meaning that it can be viewed even from the lock screens of smartphones. Currently, the feature is only available for those who have the beta version 2.18.102.5 though we expect it to be rolled out soon for all users as an update.
