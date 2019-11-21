WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda

After Facebook Messenger, Google Chrome and Instagram enabled the dark theme for users, waiting for popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp to follow suit is now getting a bit tedious. However, a bit more patience is what you need. The much-awaited Dark Mode for WhatsApp is almost ready and pretty much ready for release. Except that it is awaiting a final release date. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is perhaps one of the very few remaining popular apps for Android and iOS platforms that is yet to release a Dark Mode, ever since Android 10 and iOS 13 made Dark Mode mainstream on Android phones and the Apple iPhone. Although it does look like WhatsApp's much-awaited ‘Dark Mode’ feature may soon roll out, starting with iOS 13 users, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks the app’s updates. However, WhatsApp has still not released an official confirmation regarding any details as to when the feature will be live.

Once WhatsApp launches the Dark Mode feature, users can expect to see at least two colour scheme, in blue and grey themes. The two modes revealed suggest that the app will get a grey tone for the background with jet-black tone for menu items, while the second dark mode will be just a pitch-black background with light grey menu items. The different dark modes are meant to complement different screens as well as the battery of the devices. There was also a rumour that there could even possibly be a third dark mode option, which is probably the reason why there has been a delay for the feature to reach the public. Recently, a dark wallpaper was spotted in an Android beta version of WhatsApp, expected to be a part of the entire Dark Mode theme package. The WhatsApp beta 2.19.327 for Android introduced the darker wallpaper, soon after a previous beta showed off a new teal wallpaper.

Apart from this, the messaging app is reportedly also coming out with several other exciting features as well, such as 'Self-destructing messages', 'Hide muted status update', new 'Group Privacy', and 'Splash screen', among others.

Self-Destructing Messages

One of the more interesting features to be introduced by WhatsApp, self-destructing messages, will see messages self-destruct after a stipulated interval of time. Users of WhatsApp can turn on self-destructing messages and fix a time under which, all the messages will be self-destructed. The self-destructing messages feature will leave no trace of messages deleted in the chat like the 'delete for everyone’ option, which currently shows that the message has been deleted. With the latest feature, it will just be like the message on the chat never existed.

Hide Muted Status

WhatsApp will soon roll out hide mute status feature that will enable users to mute status updates. WhatsApp has started to roll out the beta version on Android and it could soon be seen in other versions of WhatsApp too. The feature will allow users to hide the status updates of those users whose numbers are kept on the mute mode in the contact list. To access the feature the user will have to click on a new button 'hide' that will be visible on top of the muted status updates section. If the user wants to restore the visibility of hidden muted status updates, he/she can do that by clicking on 'show'.

New Group Privacy

In April this year, WhatsApp had rolled out a feature called Group Privacy Settings. With the help of the feature, a user can stay away from getting added to WhatsApp groups. Now, according to the report, the update, New group privacy, will replace 'Nobody' with 'My contacts except'. With this change, a user will be able to select a set of contacts, who won’t be able to add the user to any group.

Splash Screen

The new feature will enable users to see the logo of WhatsApp whenever they open the messaging service platform. The Splash Screen feature is available to WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.