WhatsApp Users Could Soon Preview Recorded Voice Notes With New 'Review' Button

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that improves the existing voice notes service. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature essentially brings a ‘review’ button that would allow users to preview their voice note or voice message before hitting send. At the moment, the review button is under development, meaning WhatsApp beta users cannot use the feature yet. Once the testing on the beta channels is completed, WhatsApp for iOS and Android can expect to receive the upgrade. Until now, users only could record voice note that gets sent directly without any preview option. Notably, the Facebook-owned platform recently started testing a new feature to let users to increase the playback speed of voice notes by up to 2x. Two more speeds of 1x and 1.5x were also spotted on both beta channels of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. There was no option to slow the playback speed of voice note.

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp is yet to share details over the development of the playback speed tool and ‘review’ button. Meanwhile, the platform is also working on a new chat migration upgrade to let users migrate chats between Android and iOS devices. The update will be significant for those planning to move from an Android phone to a new iPhone or vice-versa. The chat migration feature may also be helpful once the multi-device support for WhatsApp rolls out, something that has also been in the works for a while. It will allow users to link multiple phones with the same WhatsApp account and use WhatsApp Web even if there is no data connectivity on the phone.

Recently, WhatsApp, in collaboration with the central government, improved the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot that was launched last year to enable citizens to find accurate coronavirus-related information from the platform directly. Now, users can find the COVID-19 vaccine centre nearest to them via the chatbot. The process to find a vaccine centre is simple, and users have to save the number 9013151515 on their Android or iOS smartphone.

