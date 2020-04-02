WhatsApp Users May Soon be Able to Use One Account on Two Phones Simultaneously

WhatsApp may soon roll out a new feature that allows users to use the same number on two phones simultaneously. If reports are to be believed, the company has also been working on to add the brand new feature to the app's stable build soon, and the same has been spotted in the app's beta version now.

The feature for using one WhatsApp account on at least two devices has been requested by many users in the past. The feature will allow users to use a single account and use it to seamlessly message between devices. Noted WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo’s tweet on the same reveals that when a user will add a new device to his WhatsApp account, he will be notified about the same because of changes to the encryption security code. Like all features that appear in beta, there has been no official word yet and no indication about the timeline for it to be officially available to users.

Recently, the social media giant restricted video status uploads to just 15 seconds in India to ease network congestion in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The move comes after Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Hotstar all reduced their streaming quality on their respective platforms.

