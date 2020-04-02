TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Users May Soon be Able to Use One Account on Two Phones Simultaneously

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The feature has been in heavy demand, and may be released in a stable build soon.

Saptak Ghosh
Share this:

WhatsApp may soon roll out a new feature that allows users to use the same number on two phones simultaneously. If reports are to be believed, the company has also been working on to add the brand new feature to the app's stable build soon, and the same has been spotted in the app's beta version now.

The feature for using one WhatsApp account on at least two devices has been requested by many users in the past. The feature will allow users to use a single account and use it to seamlessly message between devices. Noted WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo’s tweet on the same reveals that when a user will add a new device to his WhatsApp account, he will be notified about the same because of changes to the encryption security code. Like all features that appear in beta, there has been no official word yet and no indication about the timeline for it to be officially available to users.

Recently, the social media giant restricted video status uploads to just 15 seconds in India to ease network congestion in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The move comes after Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Hotstar all reduced their streaming quality on their respective platforms.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,036

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,671

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,184

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,451

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres