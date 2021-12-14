WhatsApp Users, This Scam is Back To Steal Your Money

Select WhatsApp users in India are receiving a message claiming a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh from the popular quiz-show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The WhatsApp message notes that that registered number has been selected in the “KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation 2021." To avail the cash reward, users are required to click on a link that would redirect them to the “KBC Office." A similar message went viral earlier this year that the government deemed “fake." Similarly, Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit had also published a detailed blog post explaining what to look out for and how to make a complaint.

The new WhatsApp message is slightly different from the message that went viral between September-November 2021. The previous iteration included an image file of KBC host and actor Amitabh Bachchan and Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani. The contact details of the so-called “KBC Office" in the two messages are also different. Here’s the entire message that WhatsApp users may receive:

“HELLO

Namashkar!

I am vijay Kumar from KBC Koun Banega Carorepati mumbai!

Congratulation,

Your wahtsapp Number Selected in KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation 2021!

You have won 25,00,000 Lacs KBC Cash Prize.

Apka WAHTSAPP Number KBC All india Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation Main Winner Bangaya hai!

25,000,00 Lacs KBC Cash Prize Ka!

Please Contact Now KBC Office WhatsApp No: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=917011789860

KBC Manger:Mr rana prtabh singh

is Online And get your KBC Prize Money information!

Your Lottery No.0099

Your KBC File No:BT12

Dear winner please only call to WhatsApp!

Ap abi apne WhatsApp Number se KBC Office Me Whatsapp Call karein! https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=917011789860

Thank"

Delhi Police’s Cyber cell had stated that the fraudsters, in such cyber cases, send WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting victims from unknown numbers (most of them starting with +92, the ISD Code of Pakistan). However, the message we received is from a mobile number with an Indian ISD code (+91).

The Cyber cell adds:

“Once the victim deposits that money, they start demanding for more on one pretext or another. The fraudsters insist on communicating only through WhatsApp. They induce the victim to deposit money in various bank accounts and the entire fraud goes on for several weeks and even months for as long as they can keep inducing the victim to deposit money. After some time, they start telling the victim that the lottery amount has been increased further to Rs. 45 lakhs, then to Rs. 75 lakhs, so on and so forth so as to keep the victim engaged and interested. Finally, when the victim starts insisting on getting the money or refuses to pay more, they stop calling him/her and discontinue the WhatsApp numbers that were being used in the fraud."

The police department clearly states that messages usually claiming cash rewards are fraudulent and contain loads of grammatical errors. In case a caller insists on revealing personal details, “there is something fishy about the whole thing." In case users receive this message, they must take a screenshot and share it with officials at the nearest police officials.

