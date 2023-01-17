WhatsApp Users Will Soon Be Able To Transfer Chat History From Old Android Device: All Details

WhatsApp Chat Transfer: Good news for Android users, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new feature to make it easier for users to transfer the chat history from old Android devices. The popular messaging platform already allows people to transfer old chats to a new device, however, the process is complex. The feature is still in development but it will be rolled out in the coming months.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.7: what’s new?WhatsApp is working on the process of receiving the chat history from the old Android device, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/JlNQxFgREh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 17, 2023

With this feature, it will be possible to transfer your chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive, providing you more control over migrating your chats and messages, WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported. The Meta-owned application is planning to allow users to migrate their chat history on the old Android device by scanning QR codes.

The QR code will be visible on the new Android device, as shown in this screenshot. After scanning the QR code, the chat history will finally be migrated to the new Android device. The chat transfer feature is currently in development and a release date has not been announced yet. We can expect this feature to be rolled out in the next few months for beta testing.

In related news, WhatsApp Android users will soon get two new features that will make using the app more convenient. The first feature is the option to block a contact right from the message notification pop-up. This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation, and blocking unwanted contacts will be easier and faster than before.

The second feature will offer separate tabs for taking photos and recording videos from within the app. Thanks to this feature, it will possible to switch to a different mode in order to record quickly.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to detect text within images in your conversations on iOS 16. However, only beta testers can use this new feature for now.

