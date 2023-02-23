WhatsApp Users Will Soon Get Edit Text Option To Fix Typos In Chats

Apple and Telegram are some of the messaging apps that let you edit chats even after sending them. WhatsApp is probably the only platform that is yet to offer this feature but that could change very soon. WhatsApp iPhone users are getting a new beta version this week which includes the edit chat option. WhatsApp is planning to bring the edit option for both Android and iOS versions but for now it will not be possible to give a timeline for its public release.

WhatsApp Edit Chat Option: How It Works

So how will WhatsApp offer this edit feature for users? As per the details given by WABetainfo, the messaging app will have a 15-minute window by which time the person can edit the messages they have sent.

Unlike Twitter which gives users a detailed history of the edited tweets, WhatsApp will only tell you that the text has been edited with a label at the top of that message. The edit feature is going to be limited to chats and users won’t be able to use the tool to edit images, document or video captions.

Not having an edit option means WhatsApp users sending texts with a typo have to delete the whole chat. But this upcoming option means you can edit the text. It will be intriguing to see if WhatsApp will put a limit on the number of edits the user can make within the stipulated 15 minute timeline.

While the edit feature will come in handy, it is easy to see why many people would also want WhatsApp to have a schedule feature. Granted, WhatsApp is not a mail client that you need this option but imagine if you could schedule work texts or any other important messages like birthday wishes, WhatsApp could become even more popular with such use cases.

