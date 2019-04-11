English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp "Vacation Mode” or Ignore Archived Chats Rumoured to be in Development
Vacation Mode is now called “Ignore archived chats” which will apparently stop archived chats from being unarchived when a new message arrives.
WhatsApp is considered one of the most popular and convenient apps to have. However, the biggest issue with the instant messenger is how people often add you to groups with hyperactive conversation resulting in hundreds and thousands of messages in a day. Now a new feature seems to be in the works that will allow you to completely shut these messages out of your lives without having to exit the groups.
According to a report, WhatsApp is developing a “Vacation Mode” that is going to be a relief for most WhatsApp users. The feature was previously spotted last year, but it was finally seen on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.101.
Notably, Archived Chats have their own sub-menu option, so you can quickly access the list of archived chats, or locate them through users instead of scrolling to the bottom of your conversation list. Vacation Mode is now called “Ignore archived chats” which will apparently stop archived chats from being unarchived when a new message arrives.
This feature seems to be slightly different from “Vacation Mode” since it relied on the chat being previously muted to prevent it from being unarchived. Ignore archived chats prevents both muted and regular chats from leaving the archive until the user takes an action. This will essentially make it easier to temporarily ignore certain conversations and not fill up your chats screen.
