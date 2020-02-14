WhatsApp Valentine's Day Stickers: How to Download on Android, iOS Phones

WhatsApp is the most used communications app globally, recently crossing the 2 billion landmark. Given its popularity, it is no surprise that stickers, introduced by WhatsApp back in 2018, also play an important part of the overall messaging experience of the app. This Valentine's Day, if you are away from your special one, it is likely that you will be turning to WhatsApp to be in touch. To make things a bit more special, plenty of third party developers have collections of Valentine's Day stickers made available via Google's keyboard Gboard, most of which is available on the platform for free.

To get these stickers, all WhatsApp users can follow these simple steps and download a library of the choicest stickers. For Android smartphones, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Open any chat window, and tap on the smiley icon beside the text bar

3. Tap on the stickers tab from the bottom menu that includes emojis, GIFs and stickers

4. Once stickers are open, tap on the '+' icon to view additional stickers

5. Scroll to the bottom of the screen, and tap on the 'Get more stickers' tab

6. At the top of the Play Store screen where stickers are displayed, search for 'Valentine's Day'

7. Tap on the stickers collection that you like, and hit download

8. Once downloaded and installed, the stickers should automatically turn up in your keyboard's stickers section

On iPhones, this is how you can get new stickers:

1. Inside a WhatsApp chat window, tap on the stickers icon placed at the right of the text bar

2. Scroll to the end of your available stickers, and tap on '+' to add new stickers

3. A full list of new stickers should open up. Here, search for the kind of sticker than you want

4. Tap on the download arrow beside the sticker collection. Once it is downloaded, a tick icon should notify you

5. Swipe down on the slide-up stickers tab that opened to go back to WhatsApp, and start using the new stickers

