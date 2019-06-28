WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
But the company insists they don’t ask you to link your Facebook account with your WhatsApp.
This is all becoming quite complex. In a new beta for WhatsApp, there is a feature that allows you to share a new Status update that you post within the instant messaging app, on Facebook Stories too. WhatsApp is testing this feature as part of the latest WhatsApp Beta program. For those who are using the WhatsApp beta version, you will now see a sharing option underneath your Status update. For those who may be confused with all this, Status is basically WhatsApp’s version of Stories. And this new found sharing capabilities mean you can share a WhatsApp Story..opps Status…to Facebook Story on your Facebook account.
But does this mean I have to now link my Facebook account with my WhatsApp account? The instant messaging app, incidentally owned by Facebook, insists they will be using the standard Android and iOS data sharing APIs. This means you can also share the WhatsApp Status to other apps if you wish to, including Gmail, Google Photos, Instagram and more. Now specifically about Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook. - When you do share data to another Facebook-owned service like Instagram, the company says that two separate posts will created in their systems, and that your WhatsApp will in no way be linked to your Facebook or Instagram account. Or vice-versa. Make of it, what you will.
According to the numbers shared by the company, WhatsApp Stories now has over 500 million daily active users. Incidentally, the Facebook owned WhatsApp will roll out the monetizing mission for WhatsApp Stories next year, and you will start seeing adverts here.
At present, in this WhatsApp Beta, you need to manually share a WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story or an Instagram story. There is no automatic option. And that would be the least of the problems, we are sure.
