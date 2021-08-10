WhatsApp Web and Desktop App Finally Getting Photo Editing Tools: How to Use

WhatsApp has updated its Web and Desktop clients with new photo editing tools. Similar to the photo editing tools on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, users can add emoji, stickers, and text to the image. Unfortunately, WhatsApp Web and Desktop app do not offer the ability to add filters, like Black and White and Chrome on photos (yet). Additionally, Web users still cannot edit videos, that is, trimming videos. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the web browser and WhatsApp desktop app to use photo editing tools, as known as ‘Drawing tools.’ Additionally, WhatsApp beta version 2.21.16.10 is seemingly adding new emojis to the Facebook-owned instant messaging app that were announced in April and recently made their way to iOS.

Users will see the new drawing or editing tools at the top of the page on WhatsApp once they upload an image. Users can also use the cropping tool as well as the undo-shortcut key. The latest development comes less than two weeks after WhatsApp added Snapchat-inspired View Once and Archived Chats 2.0 on the platform. View Once, as the name suggests, lets users send videos and images that can be view by the recipient only once. The file disappears instantly after the end-user opens it. Whereas, the improved Archived Chats allow users to archive chat forever. Earlier, the Archived Chat would come to the normal window after receiving new messages. Users can still revert to the old method by heading to Settings > Chats.

In a separate report, WABetaInfo also shared that the WhatsApp beta app has been updated to version 2.21.16.10 in the Google Play Beta Programme, and it brings a bunch of new emojis. These new emojis were released by Apple back in April with iOS 14.5. Android users of WhatsApp can expect a stable rollout of these emojis soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here