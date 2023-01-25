CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » WhatsApp Web Down? Many Users Not Able To Access WhatsApp On PC
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Web Down? Many Users Not Able To Access WhatsApp On PC

By: Tech Desk

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 14:03 IST

Delhi, India

WhatsApp web stopped working for some users

WhatsApp web allows users to access their WhatsApp accounts on the PC and some users were unable to use the feature.

WhatsApp on the web seems to be having issues on Wednesday as multiple users reportedly are unable to access their WhatsApp account on PC. Downdetector has seen a spike in reports for the platform in the past two hours, which matches up with the complaints made by WhatsApp users in select parts of India.

The spike in outage reports has been credited to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata among others by Downdetector.in. The reports have spiked from January 25 12:00 PM and continues to increase an hour later.

WhatsApp has not officially shared any update on this incident and many people have suggested that restarting the application on their web browser after a few minutes does the trick.

WhatsApp web is used by millions of WhatsApp account holders in India and other parts of the world. The platform is also a vital tool for easy access on the desktop, especially if they are at work and don’t want to fiddle with multiple devices to use WhatsApp. WhatsApp web is available on all popular web browsers and runs on both Windows and macOS platforms.

About the Author
Tech Desk
Tech Desk
