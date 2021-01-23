WhatsApp Web Getting Voice and Video Calling Soon? More Users Report Getting Feature in Beta

WhatsApp has been rumoured to bring video and voice calling feature for its Web client and Desktop since quite a while. Earlier, in December 2020, it was reported that select users on the two channels started receiving the beta version of the feature that is already available to use on WhatsApp for Android and iOS smartphones. It now appears that more customers in several areas are getting the video and voice calling option on WhatsApp Web and Desktop platforms. However, the feature still appears to be in its beta phase. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is yet to share information over its stable rollout though it appears that the day isn't very far away.

Most recently, a user on Twitter shared the fact that his WhatsApp Desktop app is now showing voice and video calling buttons. The icons for voice and video calling are the same as the ones available on WhatsApp's Android and iOS app. WhatsApp updates-tracker WABetaInfo had first spotted beta version of voice and video calling back in December. The portal had also said that a separate window would pop up whenever users get an incoming call. The Facebook-owned may also extend the calling features on group chats for the Desktop and Web clients. Currently, stable channels support up to eight participants during a single group call.

Support for voice and video calls on WhatsApp web has been a much-awaited feature from users around the world. The company would hope to take on the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet that saw a surge in userbase last year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the video and voice calling on the WhatsApp work quite differently as users here are required to be on the platform to enjoy the feature, unlike the other video conferencing platforms, that allow participants to join without signing up. It will be interesting to see how Facebook will promote the calling feature as the company is currently taking heat from users over its new updated privacy policy.