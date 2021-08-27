WhatsApp Web Photo Editing Tools: How to Crop, Rotate, Add Stickers and More

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app across the world that also offers Web and desktop support. To make its user experience better, the app continues to improve its features. After adding advanced features like accelerating the speed of audios, sending photos and video that can only be viewed once, it has introduced one more feature to WhatsApp Web. It has added the photo editing feature, which will allow the users to edit photos before sending them from the desktop version.

Earlier, the users had to edit it from their computer or with an external editing program, then save it and then send it through WhatsApp Web. This feature has brought the Web experience more in line with the mobile version. This feature has been applicable on WhatsApp’s smartphone apps for a long time that allows users to mark items, add filters and even text elements.

Now, adding this feature to WhatsApp Web, the app has enabled users to doodle on top of an existing image, add stickers and emojis. This will also let users crop or rotate an image before sending it to someone. These tools can be used in the same way they’re used in the app’s mobile versions. Here’s how one use this WhatsApp Web photo-editor feature

Steps to use the WhatsApp Web photo editor

Unlike other more ‘hidden’ functions of WhatsApp for mobile or Web, one can easily find the photo editor after selecting the photo from the gallery. Check the steps below

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your desktop and sign in to your account by scanning the QR code from the mobile version.

Step 2: Open any of your chats and click on the clip icon/camera icon provided on the side of the message bar

Step 3: If you clicked on the clip icon, click on the camera icon and take/select a new photo that you want to send from the gallery.

Step 4: Once the image is selected, the editing options like add emojis, stickers, text and a pencil to make drawings as well as crop and rotate tool will appear on the top of the photo. There will be also ‘undo’ and ‘redo’ options available there.

Step 5: Edit the photo accordingly and send it as any message.

