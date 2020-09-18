WhatsApp Web Will Soon Get Fingerprint Authentication Suggests Latest Beta

WhatsApp Web, the browser version of the popular messaging service, recently introduced dark mode and the ability to make group video calls on Messenger Rooms. Now a new beta version has dropped where it seems that the company is focusing on improving the security aspect.

We’ve already seen fingerprint authentication on the Android and iOS apps. According to WABetaInfo, the 2.20200.10 build of the latest WhatsApp beta includes the enhanced security measure. Having said that, it doesn’t work the same way as we do on the mobile app. If you have used WhatsApp Web then you would know that it allows one to use the messaging service on your PC or Mac using any internet browser. To login, one has to essentially scan a QR code from their smartphone via WhatsApp.

The latest findings suggest that an upcoming update could add an additional layer of security wherein users will only be able to log into WhatsApp by authenticating their fingerprint on the mobile app on their smartphones. Considering how WhatsApp Web is not as secure as the mobile version, this could be a valuable addition for users. With PCs being shared by friends, family members, and colleagues, adding a second layer of security seems like the right way to go. While information is scarce, there is a possibility that Face Unlock might also be one of the ways for authentication and a future update might arrive for devices that support 3D Face Unlock. There is also no confirmation whether the new biometric authentication would replace the QR code scanning method or will it just be an additional feature.