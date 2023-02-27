WhatsApp Will Bring 'Schedule Group Calls' Feature Soon: All You Need To Know

In good news for WhatsApp users around the globe, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application is reportedly working on the ability to schedule group calls. The feature is currently available for those enrolled in the TestFlight program and running WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the ‘Schedule Call’ button can be accessed from a new context menu that appears when you press the call button in a group and will be visible when the feature is enabled.

Thanks to this option, you can choose when the group call starts and assign a name to the scheduled call. When the call starts, all group members will be notified so they can quickly join the call.

It is important to note that the group call scheduling feature is compatible with both audio and video calls, as it depends on which call button you interacted with to open the context menu.

This new feature from WhatsApp will definitely help group members organize their meetings and events in advance, ensuring that everyone in the group is aware of the scheduled time so they can prepare accordingly and there is no need to have additional reminders.

This would also help to reduce the chances of missed or delayed calls, which may negatively impact group communication and collaboration.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta. With the new feature, beta testers can now prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the “Keep" option.

Kept messages are marked with a bookmark icon within the chat bubble and they are also listed within the “kept messages" section. Moreover, users in the conversation will still be able to control this feature.

The ability to keep messages from disappearing is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming days, the report said.

