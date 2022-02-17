WhatsApp Will Now Let Users Play Voice Messages in the Background: Here's How

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update to allow users to play voice messages outside the chatbox. Currently, users can play a voice note and increase the playback speed; however, it pauses automatically once you leave the chat. The new option will allow users to listen to the audio when the app is minimised. However, users cannot listen to audio in the background while switching from one chat to another. The latter would’ve been more helpful as users can listen to audio and read unread messages. The new feature is spotted on WhatsApp for iOS version 22.4.75, and users in India can enjoy it as well. However, its Android and WhatsApp Web availability details remain unclear.

The Apple App Store page notes the feature will let WhatsApp users “play voice messages and audio files outside chat". Though the update may not seem substantial, it is usually good to have more options available. Users do not need to do anything other than swiping up from the bottom to minimise the app. If they go back to read other messages on WhatsApp, the voice message will pause as usual.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a WhatsApp community feature to give group admins more control. Inspired by Discord Community, WhatsApp Community will essentially be a group of multiple small WhatsApp groups with different topics/interests. Community admins can broadcast messages to all users. Additionally, users can add members to the community manually or can send invite links. Apart from WhatsApp Community, the platform is also adding a new interface for a voice for select members. The new interface started rolling out the beta version of the platform for Android. The new update essentially adds waveforms to help users identify who’s speaking during a group chat that could be quite useful among a large group of people.

