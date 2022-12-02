CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To 'Search For Messages By Date' On iOS: All Details
WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To 'Search For Messages By Date' On iOS: All Details

WhatsApp is getting is this feature.

WhatsApp's newest feature released with beta version 22.24.0.77, allows users to easily skip to a certain date inside a chat.

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature to some iOS beta testers that allows users to search for messages by date.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature allows users to easily skip to a certain date inside a chat. The report claims that the feature was under development a couple of years ago, but only resurfaced recently.

With the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 update, released for the TestFlight app, certain beta testers may be able to use this functionality in their conversations and groups.

To search for chats on a particular date, users will need to use the search functionality within the chat. If the calendar icon shows up, that means the feature is enabled for your account. Users may even jump to the first message using this feature.

If you haven’t received the update yet, like with all beta releases, the update will gradually make its way to more users soon.

WhatsApp has also recently introduced Communities, Message Yourself, and ‘forward media with caption’ feature (beta), out of which, the latter allows users to add captions to media that they send to their contacts.

