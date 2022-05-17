CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » WhatsApp Will Soon Allow You To Exit Groups Without Telling Notifying Other Members: Report
WhatsApp Will Soon Allow You To Exit Groups Without Telling Notifying Other Members: Report

WhatsApp currently notifies all users if you have left the chat. (Image: Reuters)

According to the screenshot shared in the report, once the feature rolls out, WhatsApp will not show everyone on a group that you have left it. However, you and other group admins will still be able to see that you have left the chat.

Tech Desk

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps bringing new features and updates to keep the app as fun and easy to use as possible. Now, WhatsApp seems to be getting a feature that has been much demanded by its users since quite some time. According to a report in WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is bringing the ability to silently exit groups for users.

WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will allow users to leave groups without notifying other members of the group. According to the WABetaInfo report, the feature is still under development and WhatsApp is working to bring it in a future update of the app. WABetaInfo report said that WhatsApp is working on bringing the feature in a future update for the app. The feature has not rolled out for beta testers as well.

According to the screenshot shared in the report, once the feature rolls out, WhatsApp will not show everyone on a group that you have left it. However, you and other group admins will still be able to see that you have left the chat.

WhatsApp normally adds a system message when someone exits a group chat. For example, “News18 Tech has left the group,” the message reads. This information will only be shown to group admins apart from you in the future.

Now, while the screenshot in the WABetaInfo report is that of WhatsApp desktop, the report mentions that the feature will surely be released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the near future. However, the feature is being developed on WhatsApp Desktop beta at the moment and is planned to be rolled out to users in a future update.

first published:May 17, 2022, 10:39 IST