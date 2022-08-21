WhatsApp Will Soon Block You From Taking Screenshots Of View-Once Messages

WhatsApp has a lot of features that offer privacy to users, allowing them to share content for a limited time. Yes, the messaging app is bringing other options like unsend messages for up to 2 days, but its prime focus is to make people feel secure. The latest addition could be another big relief for users.

WhatsApp has this feature called view-once which allows users to share photos or videos that can be viewed only once. After which the content is not available for viewing, but the issue with this feature is that people were able to take a screenshot of that content and save it on their device.

According to the details shared by WABetainfo, the feature is under development on both the iOS and Android version. Once the tests deliver the results, WhatsApp will bring the option to the beta testers, after which we can expect the public release to be confirmed.

Not allowing people to take screenshots of view-once messages is vital, otherwise the whole point of the feature is moot. Having said, we would prefer that WhatsApp not only blocks taking screenshots but also alerts the user at the other end for effective results.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has recently offered a slew of updates that gives you more features. You can have a WhatsApp message unsend for up to 2 days, which is now available to both iOS and Android smartphone users across the globe. The Meta-owned platform is bringing other privacy tools to the messaging app in the coming weeks.

