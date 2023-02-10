WhatsApp Will Soon Convert Voice Messages To Text: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp update: In good news for WhatsApp users, the meta-owned instant messaging application is reportedly developing the ability to transcribe voice notes. With this feature, it will be easier for users to read voice notes if they couldn’t listen to them.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, revealed that they found this feature back in September 2021 when WhatsApp first started working on it, but the development was interrupted for unknown reasons. However, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS (23.3.0.73) has revealed that WhatsApp has started working on it once again.

According to the report, the meta-owned instant messaging application has started working on a notice that shows when transcription is unavailable for voice messages. It said that transcripts don’t work when the app doesn’t recognize any words or if transcripts are not set to the language in the sender’s messages.

These transcriptions are always performed locally on the device by downloading relevant language packs and are never shared with WhatsApp or Apple so you’re still the only that can listen to the content of your voice notes. However, the feature may only work on recent versions of iOS, the report said.

In addition, this update also provides a fix for those users that were experiencing an issue when sending documents. The ability to transcribe voice notes is under development and it will be released in a future update, WABetaInfo said.

In related news, WhatsApp is also releasing the ability to share up to 100 media within your chats, for some beta testers. In order to check if the increased media sharing feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, simply attempt to select more than 30 media in the media picker within the app. In the case the feature is available, you will finally be able to share up to 100 media otherwise, you need to wait for a future update of the app.

This feature is really useful as users can finally share entire albums by making it easier to share memories and moments with their friends and family. In addition, the new limit helps prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files.

