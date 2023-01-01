WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Select Multiple Chats On Desktop

WhatsApp desktop is a useful tool for people who want to stay connected on messaging but through a bigger screen, which is possible either via the web version or the Windows app that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

We see the messaging platform get new features on the PC regularly and soon, people on WhatsApp will be able to select multiple chats on their PC as well. That’s right, such a basic function is not available for WhatsApp desktop users but that is likely to change as per new testing details emerging this week.

WaBetaInfo report says WhatsApp is testing this feature in beta for now, with a full rollout likely in the coming months, if the tests go as planned and deliver the results. Selecting multiple chats will allow you to mute, delete or mark them as read/unread without tapping on them separately. The feature is expected to be called ‘Select chats’ and should be available either in the form of a tick box next to the chat window or by right-clicking on the said messages to be acted upon.

By the looks of it, the feature in question is only available on the WhatsApp desktop app and not the web version which can be logged in via a web browser and using the Linked Devices feature, which now allows users to connect up to four devices with the same phone number.

Recently, WhatsApp offered support for this feature to a secondary phone as well, which means you could have the same WhatsApp account running on two devices, but only one of them will remain active. WhatsApp is also testing other features, one of them is the ability for users to report Status Updates if they find something wrong or violating WhatsApp policies.

