WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Select Who Can View Last Seen, Status & Profile Picture

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their last seen, status, and profile picture from specific contacts. This will be an extension to the privacy features already available on the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to hide their profile picture, status, and last seen at once, without the option of selecting specific contacts. Now, this is set to change as WhatsApp has been found testing new privacy settings that will allow users to choose whom they want to hide their statuses and pictures from. The feature is being tested on the beta versions of Android and iOS.

WhatsApp currently gives users three options - to show their Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen to “Everyone," “Nobody," and “My Contacts." The report in WABetaInfo that has now said that WhatsApp will add a new option that will be “My Contacts…Except," and will allow users to select who all to hide their last seen status and profile picture from. The WABetaInfo report, does not show how the feature will work on WhatsApp, but has shared a screenshot of the new option being added to the privacy settings on the Facebook-owned messaging app. WABetaInfo said that the feature is currently under development and will be rolled out with a future build.

WhatsApp recently announced a new feature that allows Android and iOS uses to migrate their chats from one OS to another, a feature that had been demanded since quite a while. WhatsApp last week shared details as to how users can transfer files from iOS to Android.

