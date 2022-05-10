WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Use The Same Account On Multiple Smartphones: What It Means

WhatsApp has become serious about its multi-device compatibility feature. The platform now even lets you access the chats on the web version without mirroring your smartphone all the time. And soon, it could let you sign up with the same WhatsApp account on two mobile devices.

According to the latest tip from WABetainfo, WhatsApp is testing out a new companion mode, which will make such integration a reality. People have been asking for such a mode for years, and it seems the Meta-owned platform is now ready to grant their wishes after all. With the companion mode, a WhatsApp user can link the same mobile number with two mobile devices, which could be a smartphone or a tablet.

Also Read: Google I/O Starts Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect At Google’s Developer Conference

The tipster has shared a screenshot of the said feature, which is being tested on both Android and iOS apps. However, the details of the companion mode clearly indicate that once you log in to another device, WhatsApp will automatically log you out of the primary device in use.

RELATED NEWS WhatsApp May Be Figuring Out How It Will Handle Calls for Multiple Device Support

That’s not all, making the switch will also remove all the messages, and media files that are locally stored on the device. WhatsApp always gives you the option to back up the data to your Google Drive account, where the contents can be safely stored behind encryption if needed.

Frankly speaking, we don’t understand the point of this mode if it is just going to remove all the contents from the local files. Ideally, we would have liked to switch between both the devices on the same account, and not lose the data. Hopefully, WhatsApp can tweak the feature to make it more meaningful to the users.

Also Read: Xbox Streaming Device Could Launch Soon, Lets You Play Games On The Big Screen

WhatsApp is testing this version of the companion mode in the beta stage right now. But like most of its features these days, expect the official announcement to roll out in the coming months.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

WhatsApp has made quite a few additions in the past few weeks, allowing people to share emoji reactions to each chat, share files up to 2GB in size and have 32 people on a group voice call.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.