WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Use Your Account on Multiple Devices

Ever since WhatsApp became the go-to app for messaging, one of the most requested features has been the ability to use a WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Now while we have heard about this in the past, WABetaInfo now suggests that the company might be considering bringing this feature for its users.

This feature is said to be under development, meaning WhatsApp is still working on it and could release in a future update. The feature will apparently allow a single WhatsApp account to work with 4 devices at the same time says WABetaInfo in a report. It also added that WhatsApp is already working to create an interface for both Android and iOS.

If a user plans to use his/her WhatsApp account on another device, this feature will also let users copy their data, which includes their messaging history. Of course to sync the data, a fast Wi-Fi connection is advised. Once your chat history and data is copied to the second device, you will have the ability to use WhatsApp on the second device. Any message that you receive will be available on all synced devices and the encryption key changes whenever you remove a device. This feature will extend to WhatsApp Web which could be the first to get the feature followed by the ability to add a secondary mobile device.

The real question is, will this feature help Android and iOS users to finally sync their chat history? Well, although this feature should work theoretically, the ability hasn’t been confirmed yet. WhatsApp was said to be previously working to convert the iOS database that would be compatible with Android. Let's hope a future update will bring these features for users.