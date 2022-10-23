WhatsApp is used by billions across the globe, but every now and then, the messaging app stops working on older mobile platforms. Once again, WhatsApp has a new update which means that some of the older iOS and Android versions will stop supporting the app in the coming days.

The support is generally cut off because the manufacturer stops offering security updates for its platform, which invariably leaves apps like WhatsApp in danger of security hacks.

WhatsApp Stops Working On These Android And iOS Versions

WhatsApp will stop working on iOS 10 and 11 versions from October 24 as notified by Apple this week. In addition to this, you need an Android phone with version 4.1 or later to use the popular messaging app from the same date. WhatsApp is alerting iPhone users running on the outdated versions, and asking them to update the software to continue using WhatsApp on their devices.

The platform says iPhone users need iOS 12 version or higher to use WhatsApp from next week onwards. This means iPhone 4 and 4S are no longer going to let you use WhatsApp.

So, we suggest those users consider upgrading to a new phone right away. However, if you have the iPhone 5 or 5C, you can upgrade to the iOS 12 version and start using WhatsApp with new features.

If you want to update the iOS version on your iPhone, go to Settings – General – Software Update and hit refresh to see if your iPhone has an updated version to be installed. Similarly, Android users with version 4.0 or below can head over to Settings – Device – Software update to get the new version downloaded and installed. Doing these will let you use WhatsApp for years to come.

