CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Tech » WhatsApp Will Stop Working If You Have These Android Or iOS Phones: Full List
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Will Stop Working If You Have These Android Or iOS Phones: Full List

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

WhatsApp wants these iPhone and Android users to upgrade their OS

WhatsApp wants these iPhone and Android users to upgrade their OS

WhatsApp needs users to upgrade to the latest OS versions to get new features and better security for their messages as well.

WhatsApp is used by billions across the globe, but every now and then, the messaging app stops working on older mobile platforms. Once again, WhatsApp has a new update which means that some of the older iOS and Android versions will stop supporting the app in the coming days.

The support is generally cut off because the manufacturer stops offering security updates for its platform, which invariably leaves apps like WhatsApp in danger of security hacks.

WhatsApp Stops Working On These Android And iOS Versions

WhatsApp will stop working on iOS 10 and 11 versions from October 24 as notified by Apple this week. In addition to this, you need an Android phone with version 4.1 or later to use the popular messaging app from the same date. WhatsApp is alerting iPhone users running on the outdated versions, and asking them to update the software to continue using WhatsApp on their devices.

WATCH VIDEO: Noise IntelliBuds TWS Unboxing

The platform says iPhone users need iOS 12 version or higher to use WhatsApp from next week onwards. This means iPhone 4 and 4S are no longer going to let you use WhatsApp.

So, we suggest those users consider upgrading to a new phone right away. However, if you have the iPhone 5 or 5C, you can upgrade to the iOS 12 version and start using WhatsApp with new features.

If you want to update the iOS version on your iPhone, go to Settings – General – Software Update and hit refresh to see if your iPhone has an updated version to be installed. Similarly, Android users with version 4.0 or below can head over to Settings – Device – Software update to get the new version downloaded and installed. Doing these will let you use WhatsApp for years to come.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 23, 2022, 11:37 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 11:37 IST