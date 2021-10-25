WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Android Phones, iPhones By Next Month: Full List

Another year is about to end, that means there is another cycle of WhatsApp’s end of support for some Android smartphones and iPhones. WhatsApp has shared a list of devices that will no longer support the Facebook-owned messaging app starting November 1, 2021. The devices will no longer have support for the WhatsApp app and will be incompatible starting next month. In general, these will be Android phones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones that are running on iOS 9 or older.

The Android phones list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. iPhones, on the other hand, include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S. For Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2 will lost support by November. LGs Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q will lose support for WhatsApp. Further, devices from Chinese maker ZTE including the ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo will stop supporting WhatsApp. Huawei’s Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2 will stop supporting the Facebook-owned messaging app. Sony’s Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S are included in the list, alongside other devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and more.

Now, while these devices are nearing the end of support for WhatsApp, it does not mean that the app will stop working the moment its November 1. The smartphones will stop getting security updates, new features, which will gradually lead to app being defunct on these older smartphones.

