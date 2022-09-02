WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These iPhones From Next Month: Here's How To Keep Using App

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app in the world. Billions of people use the Meta-owned application for their daily communication globally. Very soon, however, WhatsApp will stop working on some older outdated iPhones.

A report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo has said that WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. According to the report, WhatsApp has already started notifying users that the app will soon stop running on their devices. The report says that WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 on October 24. WhatsApp’s Help Center also says that only iPhones running on iOS 12 and newer support the app.

Currently, only two smartphones have iOS 10 and iOS 11 as their last software update. Apple iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are the only two smartphones that do not support iOS 12 or higher, so if you own either of these, you may want to switch in order to continue using WhatsApp. However, if you have a newer iPhone (iPhone 5s or newer) and are still running iOS 10 or iOS 11, then it is time that you update your phone to be able to use the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

To update your Apple iPhone, users need to go to Settings > General > Software Update, and then download and install the latest iOS version for your iPhone. Currently, iOS 15 is available for iPhone 6s and newer. The upcoming version, iOS 16, which is said to be launched in the next few days, will only be rolled out for Apple iPhone 8 and newer iPhones.

Apple is all set to launch its next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 14 series along with Apple Watch Series 8 during its September 7 ‘Far Out’ event that will be livestreamed from Apple park in Cupertino, California. The company is said to roll out iOS 16 around the same time as iPhone 14 launch.

The Apple iPhone 14 series will reportedly have four models – the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is said to discontinue the iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here