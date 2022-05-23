WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These iPhones From October 24

WhatsApp will stop working on some older iPhones, the company has announced in a new support update. The instant messaging app company has said that it will end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices starting later this year.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has started warning iPhone users running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 that they need to update their iPhones in order to keep using WhatsApp after October 24. “WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to ge the latest iOS version,” that warning message reads.

There are not a lot of iPhones that are still running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. The only two devices in the iPhone lineup are – iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. If you own one of these older iPhones, you will not be able to use WhatsApp on your iPhone from October 24. For those who are using the iPhone 5s or the iPhone 6, WhatsApp will keep working for now, and they will be notified if their iPhones stop supporting the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

ALSO READ: Android 11 Now Installed On Over 28% Smartphones, But No Sign Of Android 12

On its Help Center page, WhatsApp already says that iPhone users need to be running iOS 12 or newer to keep using the app. Android users, on the other hand, need Android 4.1 or newer to use WhatsApp.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be rolled out later this year, possibly around the time the company launches the iPhone 14 series. iOS 16 is said to come with new ways of interacting with the system and some “fresh Apple apps,” a recent report had said.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

ALSO READ: Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Chips for Next-Gen Smartphones.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.