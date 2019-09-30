WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
Whatsapp says iPhone users will need i0S 9 or later, and Android users must not have versions 2.3.7 or older, in order to use Whatsapp.
Image for Representation (IANS)
iPhone users who have not upgraded to a new version of the operating system for long, there is one more reason to do so. If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 8 device, you will be able to use it only until February 1, 2020, according to an update from the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp said that users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, they will be able to continue using WhatsApp until February 1, 2020.
"On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts," said the update. So iPhone users will need iOS 9 or later to run WhatsApp. "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone," WhatsApp said. "We don't explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can't provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone's operating system," it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Navaratri with Dandiya During The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV
- Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?