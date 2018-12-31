English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones: is Yours on The List?

WhatsApp had earlier decided to end support for a series of ageing software that includes Nokia Symbian and Blackberry 10.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones: is Yours on The List?
WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones: is Yours on The List? (Image for representation)
By 2019, some individuals might not be able to send or receive messages on the app as the company will be pulling support for their devices in the upcoming year. WhatsApp had earlier decided to end support for a series of ageing software that includes Nokia Symbian and Blackberry 10. Besides, it has also pulled support for older Android versions, as we saw last year.

The company said in its website, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer iOS version, or to a newer Android running OS." "If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp,"

Here's the complete list of older software that WhatsApp has listed as ageing and wants to pull support:
Nokia S40
Nokia S60
Blackberry OS
BlackBerry 10
Android 2.2 Froyo
iOS 6
Windows Phone 7

Users of those operating systems can no longer create new WhastApp accounts, but will be able to use the app until the deadline. What's more, the app could stop functioning at any time, so maybe it's time to buy a new phone.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram