WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones: is Yours on The List?

By 2019, some individuals might not be able to send or receive messages on the app as the company will be pulling support for their devices in the upcoming year. WhatsApp had earlier decided to end support for a series of ageing software that includes Nokia Symbian and Blackberry 10. Besides, it has also pulled support for older Android versions, as we saw last year.The company said in its website, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer iOS version, or to a newer Android running OS." "If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp,"Here's the complete list of older software that WhatsApp has listed as ageing and wants to pull support:Nokia S40Nokia S60Blackberry OSBlackBerry 10Android 2.2 FroyoiOS 6Windows Phone 7Users of those operating systems can no longer create new WhastApp accounts, but will be able to use the app until the deadline. What's more, the app could stop functioning at any time, so maybe it's time to buy a new phone.