WhatsApp Working A New In-App Banner For This Feature: All Details Here

WhatsApp Latest Updates: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new in-app banner to announce the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size. It is planned to be released in a future update of the app.

“It is finally possible to send documents up to 2GB in size. The ability to share larger documents was also released to more people after a wider rollout but evidently, not everyone is aware of this feature. For this reason, WhatsApp is working on a new in-app banner for a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.13: what’s new?WhatsApp is working on a new in-app banner to announce the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/9pOX6faJmx — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 1, 2023

As per the report, WhatsApp is working on a new in-app banner to introduce within the section that lets you browse your documents. The new banner will announce that’s possible to share documents and files up to 2GB in size. It might be useful as it will raise awareness among users who are not familiar with this feature and it will surely encourage people to try it out.

In related news, WhatsApp is also releasing longer group subjects and descriptions, making it easier to better describe groups. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the changes are about the number of characters you can type when entering the group subject and description. The group subject has been increased from 25 characters to 100 characters.

This lets group administrators have more freedom when naming their groups, making it easier to identify the purpose of the group. In addition, the Meta-owned messaging application is increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

This update provides more space for group administrators to add important details and information about the group, making it easier for all group participants to understand the purpose of the group, in particular when it’s linked to a community, the report said.

