WhatsApp Working On A Feature That Will Allow You To Stop Disappearing Messages From Vanishing

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been offering disappearing messages since a while. The company allows users to activate disappearing chat on any of their existing conversations, and the feature then automatically removes messages after seven days. However, the feature works only one way. It allows anyone to turn on disappearing chat, and if one of your contacts has turned on disappearing chat, you have no option other to save the messages unless you switch off disappearing chats.

Now, however, WhatsApp is working on a way that will allow users to stop some messages from disappearing. According to a report in WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app will give users an option to save messages from disappearing conversations. This may be helpful if someone sends important information, such as addresses or phone numbers, or maybe a heartfelt note that you might want to keep a hold of.

The feature has been referenced in the previous beta of WhatsApp, and now the Meta-owned app has added a new section to access previously-saved messages. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that there will be a section in the Contact Information section that says “Kept Messages.” This will have all those messages that you stopped from disappearing, if the chat with the said contact is disappearing.

It is not known as to when users will be able to see this feature on their Android and iPhone apps, but given that it first appeared in the previous beta and will be included in future beta version of the app as well, it could appear in the next few weeks, depending on how smooth the testing goes.

