WhatsApp Working On Bringing Ability To Edit Messages, Report Hints

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app, at least in India. WhatsApp keeps bringing new features on the app to make it easier and more intuitive for users. Now, it is being said that WhatsApp may be getting the ability to edit messages.

In a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the ability to edit messages has been found in WhatsApp for Android beta. The feature, according to reports, is in early stages of development and is not even available for beta testers. Edit messages feature on WhatsApp has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.22.20.12 and the report does not hint as to how soon or when we will get the ability to edit messages after sending them.

The report, however, shared a screenshot showing how the feature may work. The screenshot shows how an edited message may appear to someone who does not have the feature yet. “You sent an edited message. You can see it if you’re on the latest version of WhatsApp,” the screenshot shows the message bubble as saying.

Now, this is not the first time WABetaInfo has reported about the Meta-owned instant messaging app to be bringing editable messages. Earlier, the website had found hints about the edit message feature in the Android and desktop versions of WhatsApp. There is no information about when the feature will be rolled out, or what the time limit will be for users to be able to edit their messages.

WhatsApp has also partnered with Salesforce to boost businesses on the platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced. The partnership will allow companies on Salesforce’s platform to use WhatsApp business messages to answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns and sell directly in chat.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here