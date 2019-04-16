English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Working on Feature to Block Screenshots, Adds New Doodle Feature in Beta
WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature where you cannot take a screenshot of your chats.
WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature where you cannot take a screenshot of your chats.
Almost every week we see something new around WhatsApp and here comes yet another upcoming feature. According to the reliable WABetaInfo, the beta version 2.19.106 on Android suggests that WhatsApp is working on improving security on the instant messaging app. Along with that, there is going to be a brand new doodle feature with a dedicated UI.
Soon, WhatsApp will add a feature where you cannot take a screenshot of your chats. As of now the beta version of WhatsApp currently shows the new doodle UI only. The security feature is still said to be under development.
WhatsApp recently added the option of securing the app by enabling fingerprint authentication on Android as well as TouchID and Face ID on iOS. A future update is expected to block chat screenshots. This means that if you have this feature enabled, if and when it arrives, you won’t be able to screenshot your chats. Having said that, since this feature is still under development, there is a possibility that this feature might never launch.
As for the new doodle UI, the beta update v2.19.106 has started receiving this feature. The UI seems to look similar to the doodling feature on Instagram. There’s also a separate tab for stickers and emoji where stickers are also grouped by Favorites and Category, to make it easier to access them.
