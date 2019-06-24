Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience

The upcoming WhatsApp update is going to make sure that the area right below the caption will have the contact name and reduce cases of sending pictures to the wrong person, thereby improving the photo sharing experience.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
The upcoming WhatsApp update is going to make sure that the area right below the caption will have the contact name and reduce cases of sending pictures to the wrong person, thereby improving the photo sharing experience.
Loading...

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on updating its photo sharing feature in an attempt to make sure a user does not send an image to a wrong contact by mistake. A new update will make sure that the name of the contact is more prominent.

WhatsApp is releasing the new updated feature in the beta version 2.19.173, as per a report by mspoweruser.com. Thanks to the update users will now see the recipient below the caption to check whether the person they are sending is correct. As of now, when a user sends a picture or a video, they can only see a small icon on the top left along with the display picture of the recipient. This is kind of jarring and can get confusing.

The new update is going to make sure that the area right below the caption will have the contact name and reduce cases of sending pictures to the wrong person, thereby improving the photo sharing experience. Apart from individuals, it is reported that the new update will also be applicable when used to send pictures in group chats. This will again help users double check the group name before sending an image.

The new feature is said to be rolling out for WhatsApp beta users, which means that it should be released soon enough for the stable version. Notably, this feature is being worked upon for the Android version, so as of now there is no confirmation if WhatsApp will bring this feature to iOS users.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram