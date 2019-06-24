WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
The upcoming WhatsApp update is going to make sure that the area right below the caption will have the contact name and reduce cases of sending pictures to the wrong person, thereby improving the photo sharing experience.
Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on updating its photo sharing feature in an attempt to make sure a user does not send an image to a wrong contact by mistake. A new update will make sure that the name of the contact is more prominent.
WhatsApp is releasing the new updated feature in the beta version 2.19.173, as per a report by mspoweruser.com. Thanks to the update users will now see the recipient below the caption to check whether the person they are sending is correct. As of now, when a user sends a picture or a video, they can only see a small icon on the top left along with the display picture of the recipient. This is kind of jarring and can get confusing.
Apart from individuals, it is reported that the new update will also be applicable when used to send pictures in group chats. This will again help users double check the group name before sending an image.
The new feature is said to be rolling out for WhatsApp beta users, which means that it should be released soon enough for the stable version. Notably, this feature is being worked upon for the Android version, so as of now there is no confirmation if WhatsApp will bring this feature to iOS users.
