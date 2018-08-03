English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
»
1-min read

WhatsApp Working on Picture-in-Picture Mode For Android

The messaging app has recently submitted a new update through the "Google Play Beta Program".

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
WhatsApp Working on Picture-in-Picture Mode For Android
WhatsApp is working on a picture-in-picture mode for its Android users. (Photo for representation)
One of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world -- WhatsApp -- is working on a much anticipated "picture-in-picture mode" for Android platform. The feature, once rolled out, will allow users to continue the video call on a minimised screen while browsing through the rest of their conversation.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, the messaging app has recently submitted a new update through the "Google Play Beta Program", bringing the version up to 2.18.234.

"WhatsApp is working very hard for past many months in order to add this feature, adding new improvements in the next updates. After implementing the feature on WhatsApp for iOS, we can finally affirm it will be possible, in the next updates, to view YouTube and Instagram videos in WhatsApp, using the Picture-in-Picture mode," WABetaInfo reported late on Thursday.

However, the feature is not available for development reasons and it needs to get many other improvements before it is officially enabled for all WhatsApp users.

"For this reason, it's ok if you have updated your WhatsApp version and it's not working for you," the report added.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
