WhatsApp Working On Split View Interface For Android Tablets: Know More

WhatsApp, one of the most used instant messaging platforms around the world, is working on multiple features to provide better user experience on its platform. According to a new report, the Meta-owned messaging application is reportedly planning to bring a split view feature to the tablet version of the app.

The split screen mode allows users to view the chat list and chat window simultaneously and will also be available within the calls and status tabs.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the messaging app is adding a split view to the tablet version. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.9 includes the reference for the tweaked interface.

The report also revealed that the chat list will be visible while opening a chat. This would let users quickly switch between conversations and multitask. The calls and status tabs are also tipped to get the split view. The tweaked interface experience is currently limited to WhatsApp Android beta users and we may see a public rollout of the redesigned interface in the future.

The tweaked interface for the tablet version is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. In case it is not available for your WhatsApp account, please wait for a future update as it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

The report suggested that users can easily switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats thanks to the split view. In addition, the split view definitely makes it easier to manage and organize chats because it is possible to quickly scroll through the list of conversations in order to find the one people need without having to exit the current chat.

An earlier report suggested that WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 will let users link an Android tablet to an existing WhatsApp account. The feature surfaced in September last year and has been in development, without rolling out to users.

Read all the Latest Tech News here