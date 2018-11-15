English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Working to Add QR Code For Contact Sharing: Everything You Need to Know
According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a new feature called "Add Contact" that allows to quickly add contacts directly in the application.
WhatsApp Working to Add QR Code For Contact Sharing: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
WhatsApp is aiming to make it easier for users to quickly share their contact details by introducing a QR code system with a simple scan. According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a new feature called "Add Contact" that allows to quickly add contacts directly in the application.
"It was already possible in the past, but WhatsApp wanted to start to redesign this functionality on IOS and Android, making it easier to use. The feature will replace the current option, so it will be located in the same menu," said WABetaInfo in a blog post late on Tuesday.
For the safety of users, they can also revoke the QR code which then stops it from letting other future users scan the code to get contact information. "The UI is very simple and intuitive. You can choose the country where the user is located (owner of the phone number you want to add), so WhatsApp will automatically insert the country code, then you can insert the phone number," it added.
"It was already possible in the past, but WhatsApp wanted to start to redesign this functionality on IOS and Android, making it easier to use. The feature will replace the current option, so it will be located in the same menu," said WABetaInfo in a blog post late on Tuesday.
For the safety of users, they can also revoke the QR code which then stops it from letting other future users scan the code to get contact information. "The UI is very simple and intuitive. You can choose the country where the user is located (owner of the phone number you want to add), so WhatsApp will automatically insert the country code, then you can insert the phone number," it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Pre-wedding Details Revealed, Rituals to Start From This Date
- #DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
- Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde Brutally Trolled for Defending Sreesanth on Washing Utensils
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...