WhatsApp's New Experimental Feature Is Making It Easier to Search for Stickers

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to let users search for stickers easily. According to the WhatsApp update tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature will essentially analyse the first word typed in the chat bar and display stickers based on the text. It is somewhat similar to how the messaging app shows emojis based on the first text typed in the chat bar. However, it appears that displayed stickers will only be shown from the pack saved in the sticker library. The publication notes that the chat bar will comprise a new icon (represented by smiley emoji), which will only appear if the sticker description matches the typed text. Third-party stickers created from apps like Sticker Maker are not yet compatible, and the Facebook-owned platform is yet to share more details.

WABetaInfo also notes that the feature is still under development, and beta testers are yet to receive the update. A stable rollout to WhatsApp channels is expected after successful testing.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp started rolling out COVID-19 vaccine stickers to promote vaccination drive all over the world. The stickers primarily aim to motivate people to get their jab amid fears of contracting the disease as soon as they step out. The Facebook-owned platform introduced the new sticker pack as ‘Vaccines for All,’ developed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). WhatsApp has also partnered with more than 150 national, state, and local governments alongside organisations including the WHO and UNICEF to offer verified information on COVID-19.

The Facebook-owned platform, in collaboration with the Central government, is also updating the WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot to let users find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine centres. The process to find a vaccine centre with availability) is simple, and users have to save the number 9013151515 on their Android or iOS smartphone. Once the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot is launched, WhatsApp users will need to send ‘hi’ or ‘hello,’ and an automated response will ask users to select an option for their COVID-related info. The feature also works in Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here