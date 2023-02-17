WhatsApp's New Feature Lets You Share 100 Photos and Videos At Once - Here's How

WhatsApp has released a new update for Android users—bringing a new feature that enables WhatsApp users to share 100 photos and videos in a single go—a significant increase from the previous limitation of being able to send only 30 photos.

This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who often share a large number of photos with friends, family, and colleagues. By allowing the sharing of up to 100 photos and videos at once, the process is made more efficient, reducing the time and effort previously required.

The update is being released in phases, so if you haven’t received it yet, it should be available soon. More specifically, you should have WhatsApp version 2.22.24.73 installed for the new feature to work.

To learn how to share 100 photos and videos in a single go, follow this guide:



Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone, and navigate to the individual or group chat where you want to share the photos. Tap on the attach icon, which looks like a paper clip, located at the bottom of the screen. From the options that appear, select Photos and Videos. Next, choose the photos and videos that you want to share from your smartphone’s gallery. You can select up to 100 items at once. Once you have made your selections, tap on the Send button to share the photos and videos with your friends and family in the chat.

You have now successfully shared up to 100 photos and videos in one go on WhatsApp.

Read all the Latest Tech News here