WhatsApp's New 'Papa Mere Papa' Father's Day Special Stickers Are Live: How to Download and Use

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack in India to commemorate this year’s Father’s Day. The sticker pack, named “Papa Mere Papa," has got its name from a popular Bollywood song. The sticker pack was initially rolled out for India and Indonesia but has now been launched across the globe. The sticker pack has been launched just in time for this year’s Father’s Day that falls on Sunday, 20 June. Users who want to with their father’s on the special day can make use of the new WhatsApp stickers.

The new “Papa Mere Papa" collection features a brown man with spectacles and a moustache - a typical stereotypical image of an Indian father - doing several things like hugging their kid, flying kites with them, and even one where the “Papa" is dressed as a superhero - to signify the fact that many consider their father’s their superhero. Users can simply update their WhatsApp app to get access to the special Father’s Day stickers. The sticker pack is available for both iOS and Android users.

In order to download and use the new stickers, users need to open an individual chat window or a group chat window > Tap on emojis/ stickers button > Select Stickers > Tap ‘+’ icon on the stickers menu to browse the new sticker section > the latest sticker pack will appear on the top in the sticker section > Tap on download > A check mark will appear, meaning that the sticker pack has been downloaded.

