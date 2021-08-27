WhatsApp's Updated Terms of Service Incoming, This Time It Could be Optional

WhatsApp will reportedly give users the option to accept its upcoming Terms of service in future. According to notable WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the publication was able to spot new options on the platform while interacting with a business account. Under the latest update, users can select between ‘review’ or ‘not now’ if they see a pop up with updated terms. Earlier this year, WhatsApp’s refreshed Terms of Service noted that the company would share select user data with advertisers. If users declined the updated terms, they were at risk of losing the messaging service. The company later changed rules after facing severe backlash from the public and governments. It now appears the Facebook-owned messenger is amending its past practices by clearly giving more options.

The report highlights that WhatsApp would announce this new change about the Terms of Service “very soon." Currently, WhatsApp, in an FAQ explained that users would not lose functionality of the app if they don’t accept Terms of Service (updated May 15). “WhatsApp won’t delete your account if you don’t accept the update," it clearly states. But users may continue to see an in-app notification about the terms.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court earlier today said it will hear in October the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp challenging its single-judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging app’s new privacy policy. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for October 11 while extending the time to file replies to the June 4 and 8 notices issued by CCI to WhatsApp and Facebook, till then. WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI’s March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy. In January, the CCI on its own decided to look into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

