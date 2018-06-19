English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Will You Die? Google Answers
This Google program is eerily accurate in predicting mortality.
Representative Image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Google claims that a new deep learning model designed by it and its UC San Francisco, Stanford Medicine, and The University of Chicago Medicine colleagues has predicted the 'inpatient mortality' with an accuracy of 95 percent. Machine learning, which was previously applied to actions like traffic predictions, translations and like has, in a recent attempt, been used for healthcare by a Google team. The clinical predictions by the computer system came out to be astonishingly accurate, as they predicted if the patient will stay long in the hospital with an 86 percent accuracy and further unexpected readmissions with a 77 percent accuracy, marking 'statistical significance' in the area.
In addition to making the predictions, the deep learning models were also used to recognise the patient's condition. Google gives an instance for this: "if a doctor prescribed ceftriaxone and doxycycline for a patient with an elevated temperature, fever and cough, the model could identify these as signals that the patient was being treated for pneumonia." In a blog, Google calls its program a "good listener" for its capability to gather the patient's data including their ongoing treatments and notes.
Also read: Adobe-Microsoft Integration: Adobe Scan Can Now Turn Business Cards Into Phone Contacts
The new program aims to eliminate the discrepancies caused by different Electronic Health Records (EHR) found in individually customised EHR systems of hospitals. In essence, the patient data differs from one hospital to another. To solve this, the deep learning mechanism reads all the data points from the patient's EHRs and then decides which data can be used to predict the outcome. The program also identifies the specific data set which it used the make the prediction.
Google protected the data used for this observation with security measures including "logical separation, strict access controls, and encryption of data at rest and in transit".
As of now, Google says that the entire idea is still in its early age and that the test simply suggests how machine learning can be used to improve healthcare.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
In addition to making the predictions, the deep learning models were also used to recognise the patient's condition. Google gives an instance for this: "if a doctor prescribed ceftriaxone and doxycycline for a patient with an elevated temperature, fever and cough, the model could identify these as signals that the patient was being treated for pneumonia." In a blog, Google calls its program a "good listener" for its capability to gather the patient's data including their ongoing treatments and notes.
Also read: Adobe-Microsoft Integration: Adobe Scan Can Now Turn Business Cards Into Phone Contacts
The new program aims to eliminate the discrepancies caused by different Electronic Health Records (EHR) found in individually customised EHR systems of hospitals. In essence, the patient data differs from one hospital to another. To solve this, the deep learning mechanism reads all the data points from the patient's EHRs and then decides which data can be used to predict the outcome. The program also identifies the specific data set which it used the make the prediction.
Google protected the data used for this observation with security measures including "logical separation, strict access controls, and encryption of data at rest and in transit".
As of now, Google says that the entire idea is still in its early age and that the test simply suggests how machine learning can be used to improve healthcare.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach